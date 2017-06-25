After falling short at Michigan, William Byron takes first Xfinity win at Iowa

One week after missing out on a win by .012 of a second, William Byron broke through for his first career Xfinity victory, capturing Saturday night’s American Ethanol e15 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Byron lost out to Denny Hamlin at the start-finish line in last weekend’s race at Michigan, but Saturday night was Byron’s.

Byron took the lead late in the race and kept a number of drivers at bay in the closing laps.

Ryan Sieg finished second, followed Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.

Sixth through 10th were Michael Annett, Jeremy Clements, JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier, and 10th-place finisher Garrett Smithley.

