After falling 26-20 to Alabama, Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher deserves some of the blame

Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday isn’t confusing, as brutally poor offensive line play and susceptible pass coverage provided the Tide multiple opportunities to impose their will. However, Jimbo Fisher’s conservative decision-making provided head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide a substantial cushion in the second half, ultimately destroying any offensive rhythm for Aggie quarterback Max Johnson.

Leading 17-10 with just over three minutes remaining in the second half, Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen sacked Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe to force a 4th & 13, and instead of calling a timeout to attempt a final drive to add to the lead, Fisher opted to run the clock down and head into the half with semi-comfortable advantage, which of course led to Alabama bolting out of the break to tie things up in the third.

Whether or not the Aggies would have even gotten into field goal range, it was worth a shot, which was just the first of many questionable calls by Fisher on the night. Throughout the second half, Johnson and the offense ran into several conversion opportunities on third & short. While offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino deserves some blame for constantly running inside zone on third and short when the running game wasn’t working, Fisher could have intervened. Still, nonetheless, every ball carrier constantly ran into a brick wall with no adjustment in sight.

Now, analyzing several of his fourth-down decisions, the fourth-and-one punt at the 45 with the game tied at 17 made much less sense than the four-and-six punt call at the same down and distance. Still, both these calls can be tossed out the window after we all witnessed Fisher’s choice to waste a timeout with just two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-goal to bring the Aggies within six points.

“We elected to go for the field goal because we needed two scores. If we went for it and didn’t get it, it would’ve been over right there.”

Bond’s field goal technically made it a one-possession game at 26-20. Still, instead of asking an Aggie offense that had struggled for most of second-half to drive down the field instead of attempting to get into field goal range, that chance was eliminated after the defense failed to get a final stop after a failed onside kick.

Look, Fisher isn’t the only reason things went sideways, as we’ll indeed discuss the aforementioned O-line and secondary issues that plagued the Aggies for most of the game in depth this week, but when it comes down to “finding the inches” as Jimbo is known to preach after every loss, those split decisions that could make or break a contest, as we witnessed on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire