Falleur sits one stroke behind lead after day three of APT Real Okie Championship

May 24—MUSKOGEE — Mesa Falleur has just felt comfortable judging the first three rounds of the Real Okie Championship in Muskogee.

Sitting just one stroke back of the lead, the Muskogee native is playing a course where he won the Club Championship — Muskogee Golf Club — very well. After three days of the event, Falleur is sitting in second place at 12 under par, just one stroke behind the leader Chad Sewell.

"I feel pretty good, I felt comfortable today. I missed everything right today, but I got away with it to tie my lowest round. I think we can make a pretty good run tomorrow," Falleur said.

Falleur posted a day three leading five under par to match his best round of the week. At one point the University of Missouri-Kansas City golfer took the lead, but Sewell was able to grind his way back into the top of the leaderboard.

Despite Falleur having some knowledge and a Club Championship under his belt, Sewell isn't worried about facing off with him on the final day.

"I think it is great to see him up on the leaderboard," Sewell said. "I think it will be great we will have a good following tomorrow and I feed off that. Maybe he can give me some tips on the course."

Falleur was able to take the lead after birdies on 11 and 14, but right when Sewell had his best hole of the day, Falleur had his worst. Despite having only pars the rest of the round, Sewell picked up a big eagle on 14 while Falleur was one hole ahead picking up a bogey.

"I am just going to stay in my lane and not try and do too much and stay out of my own way," Falleur said. "I need to just play my game and not care about where I am on the leaderboard. I have played here so much that I just know where to miss it. I am just comfortable here."

As an amateur, Falleur isn't able to win any money if he takes home the crown, but Falleur is still taking advantage of playing with professional golfers.

"Playing against these guys, they play golf every day, knowing I can play with these guys and get a win it is a huge confidence boost for me," Falleur said.

Tee times resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter