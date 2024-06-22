The fallen giant stands up: Malaga back into Segunda Division after incredible extra time comeback

Malaga have had one of the big falls from grace in Spanish football history over the last six years. They had been a consistent La Liga side for almost 20 years at the point of their relegation in 2018, and in 2022-23, they were relegated from Segunda. However, one year on, they are back in the second tier – and in extremely dramatic fashion.

Malaga led 2-1 going into Saturday’s second leg of their play-off final against Nastic. Things looked to be going well for them when the hosts were reduced to 10 men with the score still 0-0 on the night, but a goal from Alan Godoy forced extra time. It got even worse for the visitors in the 93rd minute, as Gorka Santamaria made it 3-2 on aggregate to Nastic.

Because Nastic finished higher in their respective First Federation group, Malaga needed to score twice to secure promotion. Remarkably, they did it. Dioni made it 3-3 on aggregate in the 108th minute, before Antonio Cordero scored in the second minute of stoppage time to secure promotion, sparking wild scenes.

Malaga are back in the second tier of Spanish football! They did so in dramatic fashion this evening, scoring twice in extra time to secure a 4-3 victory over 10-man Nastic. The winning goal came from Antonio Cordero in the 122nd minute!pic.twitter.com/ptLBkPlxhj — Football España (@footballespana_) June 22, 2024

Heartbreak for Nastic, but ecstasy for Malaga. They will be back in the Segunda from next season, and they will be hoping to start their climb up to La Liga.