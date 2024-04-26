Fall or spring, it's Rochester Mayo’s year in prep tennis

Will 2023-24 be remembered as the year of the Spartans? It's starting to look that way.

Rochester Mayo junior Tej Bhagra remains atop the Class 2A singles in the coaches association's boys rankings this week. Bhagra was a runner-up in Class 2A state doubles last June and helped Mayo to a runner-up finish in the team tournament. As a team, Mayo is ranked No. 2 behind Wayzata.

Mayo won its first girls team title and Mayo junior Claire Loftus won the Class 2A singles championship last fall.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Boys Tennis Coaches Association

CLASS 2A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Rochester Mayo; 3. Blake; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Edina; 6. Mounds View; 7. Orono; 8. Minneapolis Washburn; 9. Eagan; 10. Elk River. Others to watch: Lakeville North, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Bloomington Jefferson, Blaine.

Individuals: 1. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo; 2. Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi; 3. Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi; 4. Anthony Scheglowski, Lakeville North; 5. Kai Chen, Blake; 6. Soren Swenson, Mounds View; 7. (tie) Bode Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson, and Aaron Beduhn, Wayzata; 9. Hugh Perrill, Orono; 10. (tie) Jack Allaben, Mahtomedi, and Owen Skanse, Orono. Other to watch: Rishi Ranjith, Wayzata.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Academy, 2. Winona Cotter, 3. Rochester Lourdes, 4. Breck, 5. Rock Ridge, 6. (tie) Minnewaska and Mound-Westonka, 8. (tie) Mounds Park Academy and Foley, 10. (tie) Waseca and Thief River Falls. Others to watch: Crookston, Pine City, Minnehaha Academy, Providence Academy.

Individuals: 1 Zahir Hassan, St. Paul Academy; 2 Garrett Webb, Mounds Park Academy; 3. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy; 4. Carter Reinbold, Mound-Westonka; 5. Josh Cook, Minnehaha Academy; 6. (tie) Charlie Paul, Mound-Westonka, and Payton Marks, Rock Ridge; 8. (tie) Joe Sampson, Mora, and David Schumacher, St. Paul Academy; 10. (tie) Jowell Gamez, New London-Spicer, and Lincoln Dille, Litchfield. Others to watch: Jett Cornelius, Thief River Falls; Isaac Thomforde, Crookston; Gio Crescini, DeLaSalle.