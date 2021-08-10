Fall sports practices get underway; players, coaches feel relief of 'normal' preseason schedule

Aug. 9—It's been about a year since a dark cloud hung over Michigan's high school sports calendar. As teams began fall practices in 2020, there was apprehension in the air: Would the fall season be affected by COVID-19? Would it be played at all?

On Monday, there were no such worries. Smiling faces and the blast of a coach's whistle were a welcome sight as local teams started the 2021-22 high school sports season.

"It's nice to get back to some normalcy," Spring Lake football coach Dan Start said. "We just want to worry about football. Last year felt like we were juggling a lot of things other than that."

The social distancing and masking requirements of last year are gone, at least for the time being. Although the delta variant has caused a surge in cases nationwide, they're doing a large share of the damage in the less-vaccinated Southern states. As a result, the Michigan High School Sports Association has not had to enforce any state-ordered restrictions for practices and competition.

For football players, that meant hands-on work even without pads on their first day of official practice. New for 2021, all six fall sports could officially start practices on the same day — in years past, football practices started two days before the rest of the fall calendar.

"We came back from a dead week last week, so there is some rust to shake off," Grand Haven senior lineman Dayne Arnett said. "We'll get up to speed, and we're getting ready to go this week."

Morning start times meant most sports were over and done with by the time afternoon thunderstorms hit the Tri-Cities. Those storms threatened to derail outdoor evening practices for a handful of sports.

Luckily, those didn't affect volleyball, who was happy to start their season indoors after a 2020 preseason that started on outdoor courts and with trips north to parts of the state where it was legal to play indoors.

"At this time last year, there was all that uncertainty," Grand Haven football coach Mike Farley said. "There isn't that same kind of cloud hanging over us right now."

The MHSAA announced their switch in start date after a couple programs had made their internal schedules, leaving optional days at the start of the week for Spring Lake's boys soccer players. Even then, Monday was a busy day as tryouts and workouts began.

"The fact that we can get on the field and do things makes it so much better," Grand Haven senior quarterback Owen Worthington said. "It feels good to get back out here and look forward to hopefully playing in front of full crowds."

Actual competition isn't far away. Football teams have until the end of the month to prepare for their standard nine-game schedule, which will include non-conference opponents. That's a nice change for fall sports, who were limited to conference matchups last year.

"It's been a lot better than last year," Spring Lake senior goalkeeper Aidan Parker said of the offseason preparation. "We've been out here as many days as we've been able to, so we feel a lot more prepared."

Golf and tennis can start as early as next Monday, with the other non-football sports getting their start on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The first football week of the season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 26 to put everyone on the same foot for Week 2, when games are typically played on Thursday before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

With temperatures expected to stay in the low 80s this week, the focus for players will be keeping cool while getting back in shape for the months ahead. If Monday is any indication, it's a challenge they're willing to take on.

"Masks definitely made conditioning hard last year," Spring Lake senior lineman Hunter Throop said. "It's still hot with helmets on, but it's not nearly as bad now.

The Tribune's Matthew Ehler contributed reporting. You can email Kyle at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.