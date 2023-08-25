Fall River Police investigating shooting that left 14-year-old seriously injured

Fall River Police investigating a shooting that left a teenager with serious injuries Thursday night.

Police responded to the Maple Gardens Housing Development around 8 p.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they located a 14-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

The teen was transported to HASBRO Children’s Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is extremely active at this time as investigators attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported to police, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

