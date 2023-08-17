Fall River-area high school football offensive players to watch in 2023

FALL RIVER — The preseason for high school football kicks off this Friday for Fall River-area teams.

Atlantis Charter/Westport, Case, Diman, Durfee and Somerset Berkley get ready for a new season this fall. The season begins on Sept. 8 when the Bengals face the Cardinals. The Hilltoppers and Raiders also start the season with road games against Fairhaven and Cumberland, respectively. The Tritons open their season on Saturday, Sept. 9

From veteran quarterbacks to shifty running backs, here are 10 returning players we have our eyes on to make an impact when the offense has the ball this season.

Atlantis Charter Davion Adediran throws a pass in the middle of the field during a recent 7v7 at Durfee High School.

Davion Adediran, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Adediran had a season to remember for the Tritons in 2022. The Atlantis Charter QB was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive All-Star and was named Co-MVP of the league as an eighth grader. He led the area in touchdown passes with 14 and tied with two players for total touchdown (16). Adediran passed for 1,268, rushed for 178 and had two scores on the ground to help lead Atlantis Charter to its best record in school history.

Atlantis Charter running back Devon Paradise scores a touchdown during a game versus Holbrook/Avon on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Holbrook won Thursday's home conference game against Atlantis by a score of 53-18.

Devon Paradise, Atlantic Charter/Westport

Paradise was very versatile on both sides of the ball for the Tritons in 2022. The junior athlete was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive All-Star and had a team-leading nine touchdowns as a sophomore. He rushed for a team-leading 438 yards and caught passes for a team-leading 389 yards. Paradise had a kickoff return, five rushing and three receiving touchdowns. On defense, he made a team-leading four interceptions.

Case's Angelo Ciallella (15) scores a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Jack Orton.

Angelo Ciallella, Case

Ciallella had a superb season for the Cardinals in 2022. The junior wideout was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention. He had 400 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns. Ciallella had a 67-yard reception and collected a pair of interceptions in a win against Wareham.

Case quarterback Jack Orton looks downfield for a receiver in in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game.

Jack Orton, Case

In his first season under center, Orton looked like a veteran in 2022 for the Cardinals. The senior signal caller passed for 1325 yards and threw for 13 touchdowns as a junior. He threw for Case's lone touchdown against Somerset Berkley on Thanksgiving Day. Orton had several explosive plays for over 50 yards.

Somerset Berkley's Ian Sullivan eyes Case running back Nathan Wood on the kickoff in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game.

Nathan Wood, Case

Wood had a solid season for the Cardinals in the 2022 fall season. The junior running back was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention and had 550 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns. He had a monster game against Bourne, rushing for a season-high 176 yards on 12 carries. Wood also had the longest run (95 yards) from scrimmage for a touchdown.

Diman’s Kaidyn Dias makes a reception during Friday’s game against Southeastern.

Kaidyn Dias, Diman

Dias had a terrific season for the Bengals in 2022. The Diman wideout was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large All-Star and led the team with 23 catches for 618 yards during his junior season. He also scored three touchdowns. Dias has good hands and is a threat in the open field.

Diman’s Sam Perry just gets the ball out of his hand as Seekonk’s Lucas Figueiredo applies pressure last season.

Sam Perry, Diman

In his first season under center, Perry was a success for the Bengals in 2022. The Diman quarterback passed for an area-best 1,640 yards and tied for second with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 1860 yards of total offense with 16 total touchdowns. Perry rushed for 189 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Durfee’s Eric Lucas looks on prior to Thursday’s matchup against New Bedford.

Eric Lucas, Durfee

Lucas had many roles for the Hilltoppers in 2022. The Durfee versatile athlete was named a Southeast Conference All-Star and had the most points on the team (30) as a junior. He finished tied for first in touchdowns and led with three 2-point conversions. Lucas was one of the bright spots for the Hilltoppers and led the team in receptions (25), had 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Durfee's KJ Strong scores a rushing touchdown in Friday's game against Barnstable

KJ Strong, Durfee

Strong had a productive year for the Hilltoppers in 2022. The Durfee quarterback was named a Southeast Conference All-Star. He led the team in rushing (357) and tied for the lead in touchdowns (four). Strong threw for four touchdowns and had 398 yards passing. He also threw for three 2-point conversions.

Junior Sam Grew adjusts his helmet during Somerset Berkley football practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley

Grew didn't see much action last fall due to the duo of 1,000-yard rushers Davis Sullivan and Wyatt Figueiredo, who both graduate in the spring. Both Sullivan and Figueiredo combined for 26 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Raiders in 2022. When sprung into action, Grew ran hard between the tackles and can turn the corner as well.

