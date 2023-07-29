Fall preview: Top 15 boys poised for big season

Jul. 28—Football reigns supreme in the fall and Crawford County is no outlier. The Meadville Bulldogs won their second consecutive District 10 title last season and went on a state playoff run. In small-school ball, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood went on district playoff runs.

Off the gridiron, area athletes compete in cross country, soccer and golf. Here is a look at 15 boys ready for success this fall. This list is in alphabetical order.

1. Brighton Anderson, Meadville football, senior, running back and linebacker

Brighton Anderson had a nose for the football last season. He was second on the team in tackles (68) and tied the program record for interceptions in a season (seven). He also had five fumble recoveries, three blocked punts and one forced fumble. Anderson is bigger and stronger in his senior season and is poised for another big campaign at outside linebacker. On offense, he carried the ball seven times and caught three passes. He could see major time at running back as well.

2. Elliot Beuchat, Maplewood football, senior, fullback and linebacker

Elliot Beuchat ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. Look for those numbers to skyrocket this fall with Ben Giliberto's departure from the Maplewood backfield. Defensively, Beuchat led the Tigers in total tackles (119) and was a second-team all-region selection. He also added one sack and three fumble recoveries.

3. Max Dillaman, Meadville cross country, senior

Max Dillaman has competed in the PIAA championship cross country race in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Dillaman is entering his senior season and is coming off a first-team all-region selection last year. He finished ninth at the District 10 Championship meet with a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds. At states, he placed 30th (17:35). Dillaman has a shot to compete at states all four years of high school career.

4. Justice Esser, Meadville football, senior, offensive and defensive line

Justice Esser, whose already picked up a Division II college offer to PennWest Clarion, returns to anchor the Meadville offensive line as a senior. Esser was a first-team all-region nod as an interior lineman and helped the Bulldogs earn 351.9 rushing yards per game. Defensively, Esser was also a first-team all-region selection. He totaled 61 tackles and four sacks and wrecked havoc on opposing offensive lines.

5. Blake Foulk, Cochranton football, senior, running back and defensive back

Cochranton senior Blake Foulk is in line to be the lead back for the Cardinals this season. He was featured heavily in the first couple weeks of the season, rushing for 227 yards on 45 attempts, good enough for more than five yards per carry. He suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for much of the year. If Foulk stays healthy this fall, he could be a potential 1,000-yard rusher for the Cardinals.

6. Josh Gorton and Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs football, seniors, running back/wide receiver and linebacker

Josh and Preston Gorton had eerily similar defensive stats last season. Josh was named first-team all-region with his team-high total tackles of 115 and two sacks. Preston had 109 total tackles and led the team with three fumble recoveries. On offense, Josh ran for 333 yards and three touchdowns while Preston was the Blue Devils leading receiver with 405 yards. The Gortons will both need to repeat their impressive junior campaigns for Cambridge Springs to roll into the playoffs like its 8-4 2022 season.

7. Logan Groover, Conneaut football, senior, running back and linebacker

Logan Groover did it all for Conneaut last season. Groover started several games at quarterback, led the team in carries and caught four passes. Groover led the team in total yards with 434 rushing yards, 192 passing and eight receiving. Defensively, Groover was a second-team all-region linebacker. Watch for the senior to be a force on both sides of the ball for the Eagles.

8. Brett Kania, Cambridge Springs football, sophomore, running back and defensive back

Brett Kania had a big freshman season for Cambridge Springs last season. He was No. 2 in the team in rushing and total yards. He carried the ball 122 times for 730 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 183 kick return yards. As a sophomore, Kania could be in line for even more carries and be the feature back for the Blue Devils.

9. Lincoln Kier, Maplewood cross county, junior

Maplewood junior Lincoln Kier has a shot at making the PIAA cross country race in three consecutive years. Kier made placed eighth at the District 10 Championships last season (17:14) and finished 117th at states (19:26). In addition to running cross country, he played soccer for the Saegertown Panthers last season and will do so again this year. The extra cardio playing soccer should benefit his cross country times.

10. Dominick Kinney, Maplewood football, senior, running back and wide receiver

Dominick Kinney did it all for Maplewood last season. Kinney attempted eight passes, ran the ball 21 times and caught six passes. In 2022, Giliberto accounted for 280 of the team's 435 carries. With such a large target share up for grabs, look for Kinney to get the ball in his hands.

11. Tristen Mazzadra, Cambridge Springs football, tight end and defensive line

Tristen Mazzadra was a force on the defensive line last season. Mazzadra led Cambridge Springs in sacks with nine and a half and added 61 total tackles. The three-sport standout is sure to have another big season on the defensive front and at tight end for the Blue Devils.

12. Philip Pandolph, Meadville golf, senior

Phillip Pandolph was Meadville's top golfer last season and should continue in that role as a senior. This summer in the Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour, Pandolph is averaging a score of 83.11 through five events. Pandolph is a dark horse candidate to make a run at a District 10 individual title.

13. Aaron Shartle, Saegertown football, junior, running back and linebacker

Aaron Shartle was Saegertown's leading rusher last season despite being an underclassmen. Shartle toted the rock 119 times for 507 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he was fourth on the team in total tackles (40). Look for Shartle's offensive and defensive numbers to increase in his junior campaign for the Panthers.

14. Tate Walker, Meadville soccer and cross country, sophomore

Tate Walker did double duty as a freshman on the soccer and cross country teams. He is doing it again. In cross country, Walker took 33rd (17:32) at the District 10 Championship meet last season. On the soccer field, he saw significant time. Walker should make his presence felt in both sports this fall.

15. Nic Williams, Meadville football, senior, wide receiver and defensive back

Williams suited up for Meadville last season after transferring from Jersey Shore and made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs. The playmaker caught 12 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in a mostly Wing-T offensive scheme. Defensively, he had 53 tackles, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Williams was a first-team all-region nod at receiver and second-team at defensive back. With Meadville's top offensive weapons from last year gone to graduation, Williams could be in for a big senior season.

