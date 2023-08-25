"Fall" in Oak Ridge? Wildcat Spirit is already here!

Oak Ridge students cheer during a high school football game between Jefferson County and Oak Ridge held at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The first official day of autumn is a little less than a month away - Sept. 23 - but we think it'll hit sooner as it's already football time in East Tennessee. Do we smell pumpkin spice? Here's some photos from last Friday's Oak Ridge-Jefferson County game of the Wildcat spirit underway! This is a bye week for the Wildcats football team, but players, coaches - and faithful fans - will return to Blankenship Field Thursday night for a cat fight between the Wildcats and the Powell Panthers.

The Oak Ridge High School marching band performs during last Friday's football game.

The Oak Ridge dance team performs last Friday at Blankenship Field.

Oak Ridge students cheer on the Wildcats. Oak Ridge beat the Jefferson County Patriots, 30-13.

