Fall kickoff event at SRP Park open to CSRA middle- and high-school students

Aug. 9—North Augusta's First Baptist Church is hosting a fall kickoff event for students.

The event, held at SRP Park on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will be a celebration for school starting back in the CSRA.

Middle- and high-school students are eligible to attend with free entry.

"It's an amazing time to be together," First Baptist of North Augusta coordinator Sandra Katterjohn said. "... It gives the students something to do before they go back to school and a chance to hear the gospel."

Kids can play on seven inflatable obstacle courses, participate in nine different field games and eat free food.

Four DJs will also be playing mini concerts on the field during the event. Giveaways of an Atlanta Hawks jersey, sweatshirts and more are also available for entry.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.

For more information, follow @fb.students on Instagram and Facebook.

