Fall football is set for return Friday

Aug. 20—Friday night high school football returns to its traditional home when the fall season opens with a full slate of games.

It's been 622 days since a Kern County team took the field in the fall, a Saturday night on Dec. 7, 2019 when Bakersfield Christian routed Fullerton-Sunny Hills 42-21 in the Southern California Regional 3-A playoffs. It was a precursor for the Eagles' victory at Rohnert Park-Rancho Cotate in the CIF state title game.

Plenty has happened in the interim: the cancellation of the 2020 fall season, followed by an abbreviated five-week schedule in the spring, with several schools choosing not to participate.

Friday, most of the local teams will be in action, although not all. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create havoc all these months later, forcing the cancellation of at least two games scheduled for Friday.

Mira Monte and Chavez were both scheduled to play home games, but health and safety protocols will prevent them from doing so. The Lions were slated to host Strathmore, while the Titans were supposed to entertain cross-town rival Delano.

Fortunately, the Tigers and Spartans found alternate opponents. Delano will play host to Chowchilla at 7 p.m., with Strathmore traveling to Fresno-Roosevelt.

Delano, which skipped the spring season, is looking for its first victory since a 41-14 win over Foothill on Sept. 14, 2018. The Tigers were winless in 2019, but first-year head coach Frank Gonzales Jr. is excited to see what this year's squad can do.

"I'm anxious (to get started)," said Gonzales, a former All-East Yosemite League lineman at Delano who spent six years as an assistant at Bakersfield College before taking over at his alma mater last year. "But I just try to focus on the task today and we'll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."

Gonzales got a chance to see his team in action when Delano hosted Bakersfield Christian and Taft High in scrimmages last week.

"That gave us some answers that we were looking for as far as kids that we want to put in certain positions and see if they can answer the call, essentially," Gonzales said. "We feel pretty confident that we have a good game plan. Now it's all about just getting (the) execution (down)."

The scrimmage also enabled him to add to his team's depth in the process.

"We had some kids that came back after they saw the scrimmage," Gonzales said. "The kind of kids that were on the fence about playing football, and after Friday night we had about seven or eight kids come out. Of course they have to earn their way back into playing time with all the required practices and everything, but it's going to give us a little added depth at certain positions. So we're happy about that."

Bibi Carrasco is also eager to get the season started.

After a 22-year career as an assistant, Carrasco was hired last month to be the coach at East High, his first varsity head coaching position, replacing Kasey Tittlemier. The Blades travel to play Santa Maria on Friday at 7.

"I was really pleased and impressed with the kids and how hard they've been working," said Carrasco, who has had just four weeks with his team, compared to the six months most other programs have been together. "I've been throwing a lot of stuff at them. And change is hard for everybody, and for these kids, I was ready for them to say, 'I'm not doing it.'

"But they're adapting, and they're sponges. They just want more ... They've gotten used to my madness. And so the younger kids, the sophomores and juniors, this is all they're going to know. The seniors (it's been different). Now Week Four, they're used to it. We're like pieces of puzzles and they're getting used to how we do things."

Across town, Independence knows what to expect from fourth-year coach Tyler Schilhabel.

Fresh off a 3-1 spring season, the Falcons are looking to build off that momentum when they play South High at West at 7 p.m.

Independence handed South its only loss of the short season, 20-17 in the opener in March. The newly-renamed Spartans reeled off four straight victories after that.

"I feel confident going into the season mainly because we just played four months ago," Schilhabel said. "We lost some good senior leaders, but we have had a lot of juniors (in the spring) that are really stepping up as seniors, and are going to be the core leaders of our team."

The Falcons received a bit of a setback two weeks ago when the team was forced to miss 14 days due to health and safety protocols after a COVID-19 outbreak, and didn't return to practice until Monday this week.

"I was worried going into this first game and not being prepared, but I was very pleased with how the guys responded when we were able to get back to practice this week," Schilhabel said. "They had four solid days of practice with a walk-through (Thursday morning), so I feel ready to go. Obviously there's some first-game jitters and a war of attrition as there always is when you're playing in this type of heat and everything, but I'm excited for it."

Rough road ahead

Although there are plenty of solid matchups locally, there's little doubt which school has the toughest preseason schedule.

Bakersfield High will play four teams listed in Cal-Hi Sports' preseason top-50 rankings, starting with Friday's game at No. 10 Mission Hills-Alemany, where current Drillers head coach Michael Stewart coached before returning to his alma mater at BHS three years ago.

The following week, Bakersfield plays at 18th-ranked Clovis, followed by home games against No. 29 Fresno-Central and Ridgeview. After a bye week, the Drillers will host sixth-ranked Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon in their final tuneup before opening Southwest Yosemite League play against Centennial.

SWYL rival Liberty is also facing two top-50 opponents.

The Patriots, who open their season Friday 400 miles from home at Sparks (Nev.)-Spanish Springs, will play No. 44 Concord-Clayton Valley in the Honor Bowl at Brentwood Liberty on Sept. 11, and then six days later, travel to play No. 35 West Hills-Chaminade.

Ridgeview and first-year coach Casey Quinn will also play two ranked teams. The Wolf Pack, which opens its season at Stockdale, hosts No. 18 Clovis and plays at No. 29 Fresno Central, during its preseason schedule, which also includes games against Liberty and BHS.

Garces will host Division I Clovis West on Fridayand also has preseason matchups with solid Southern Section opponents Lancaster-Paraclete and Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego, and defending section D-II champion Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, which has won three straight section titles altogether.