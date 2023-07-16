Fall Camp Preview: How Texas can build a Big 12 champion this August

Fall camp is around the corner, and we’re only 48 days from the start of the Texas football season. With that comes an all-important August that will play a huge role in the Longhorns’ 2023 record.

There are more certainties heading into this fall camp than the last. Last year quarterbacks Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers were reportedly neck-and-neck throughout the offseason with no separation until late in camp. Ewers’ freshman struggles showed why the race was so contested throughout the summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This year Ewers has turned heads in practice after a strong spring. He’s reportedly more accurate in the downfield passing game this offseason. His spring game performance somewhat confirmed those reports. Last year he flashed a dynamic arm in moments against Oklahoma and Alabama. Now he will look to make it the rule and not the exception.

Here’s a look at what Texas needs to accomplish during this camp.

More Ewers momentum

Quinn Ewers dropping DIMES at Texas’ spring game today 😳 The Longhorns QB will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/RT6vChRDNb — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 15, 2023

Quinn Ewers looked excellent in the spring game after practice reports indicated he was a whole new quarterback on the practice field. It was enough for Sarkisian to shut down the quarterback battle despite a strong showing from backup quarterback Maalik Murphy. Texas needs Ewers to continue to excel in the every day aspects of the position in practice.

No sophomore slumps

Another shot of Kelvin Banks at LT. Get off the tracks when the train’s coming through 🚂 pic.twitter.com/MCbEkYrweZ — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 6, 2023

Texas needs all gas from left tackle Kelvin Banks. You could argue he is the most important player other than Quinn Ewers to this year’s squad. Objectively, fellow elite talent Xavier Worthy had a sophomore slump last season. Sometimes, it just happens that way. Even so, Texas needs Banks to continue his elite play and develop in the running game. If the Longhorns get that, you’re looking at perhaps the best left tackle in college football.

AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor thrive

I expect Worthy and Whittington to have great seasons But AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor are ideal red zone targets for Ewers https://t.co/bYD9ex6p0l — Joey Hickey (@jhickey24) April 17, 2023

If you’re talking about untapped potential, look no further than these two receivers. If healthy, which is a significant caveat for the two players, the tandem is in the Xavier Worthy tier of dangerous receivers. We’ve seen AD Mitchell take over two College Football Playoffs for Georgia. The issue for Mitchell is how many snaps he plays before bowl season. Isaiah Neyor was one of the more productive receivers in the nation in 2021. Get these two players healthy for the season and Texas is a problem for Big 12 defenses.

No tolerance for average

Bryce Young showing off his clutch gene in the final moments against Texas. pic.twitter.com/GBdWJuCiGA — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) April 11, 2023

Texas can avoid letting a win slip away against Alabama or getting upset by Baylor early with a changed mindset. The program can no longer afford to almost beat Alabama. It certainly shouldn’t be able to stomach another bitter upset loss to Baylor by the fourth game. It’s no longer okay for Texas to lose any of the first four games. Leadership will have to elevate the Longhorns to meet that standard.

Anthony Hill gets up to speed

Anthony Hill Jr is putting in the work this offseason. It’s up to linebacker coach Jeff Choate to equip Hill with the knowledge of the Texas defense. The Denton linebacker can make the impact Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen can in Norman. The Longhorns ceiling is much easier to reach if Hill can occupy the ground that fellow linebacker Jaylan Ford isn’t covering.

Sarkisian practices adjustments

Texas past and Texas present: Mack Brown and Steve Sarkisian connect at the THSCA convention. pic.twitter.com/Iu0PzgCStc — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) July 16, 2023

This will be more difficult to simulate, but this offseason should address Sarkisian’s development as a head coach while he develops his own players. It would be advantageous for Sark to include opportunities for chess matches with ace defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski in and out of practice.

Find your pass rush

Barryn Sorrell is just one reason we didn’t need to pursue any DL in the portal. This is a deep roster, and it’s ok to admit that. pic.twitter.com/jYqUH6wRQM — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) February 20, 2023

Outside of nitpicked questions about the interior offensive line in the running game, Texas needs to find reliable pass rushers outside of Barryn Sorrell. The Longhorns top edge rusher could be due for eight or more sacks, but what other players will step up this season?

Involving Alfred Collins

Very athletic play from Alfred Collins. Senses the screen is coming, drops and gets the INT pic.twitter.com/yiybx999ic — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) June 4, 2023

Since an impressive freshman season under the previous staff, Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins has been uninvolved in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense the last two seasons. The first season had Collins in a carved out role that rarely saw the field. He certainly should have been used more. Last season, injuries slowed the former five-star defensive lineman early in the season. It is imperative Kwiatkowski finds a way to unleash this one-man wrecking crew.

T'Vondre Sweat dominates every rep

T’Vondre Sweat single handedly wrecked this 4th & 1 🥵 pic.twitter.com/OGfidSFfSG — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) October 10, 2022

Last offseason, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo stated Sweat could be much better with more consistency. Sweat does bring untapped potential on the defensive side. If Texas can bottle up the best version of the talented tackle, this defensive front will be a force in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire