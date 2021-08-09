Fall Out Boy withdraws from tour after team member tests positive for COVID-19

Fall Out Boy will no longer be performing at two of the shows slated for their ongoing tour.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the "Thnks fr th Mmrs" band announced they would be pulling out of two "Hella Mega Tour" shows after a person on their team tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows," the statement said. "It is important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."

The New York show that took place Wednesday at Citi Field still went on with the other two bands on the lineup — Weezer and Green Day.

In Fall Out Boy's statement, they also said the "Hella Mega Tour" has an on-duty COVID-19 protocol officer to ensure that the CDC's guidelines are being followed as they travel.

The "Hella Mega Tour" spans 15 outdoor venues across major cities, including Thursday's Boston show at Fenway Park, and comes at a time where the U.S. has had more than 35.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 614,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Other shows are still going on amid rising COVID-19 cases largely do to the delta variant of the virus. Lollapalooza in Chicago saw more than 385,000 people packed into the four-day outdoor music festival, though festival organizers said said 90% of attendees on the first day of the event proved they were vaccinated.

"You're less able to transmit COVID in an outdoor space, but that doesn't mean that you can pack 100,000 people into a small, enclosed space where they're on top of each other and expect nobody's going to transmit," Tina Tan, a Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor says of large concert events. "That's not how it works."

Garth Brooks, who was looking forward to an arena tour seeing an estimated 700,000 fans indoors in some venues, is rethinking his plans as cases rise in the U.S..

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

