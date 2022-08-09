Fall Ball Takeaways: Physicality ramps up at Oregon Ducks fifth practice

On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet.

“We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.”

Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear that the Ducks are getting ready to enter the full-contact mode of the season. Fortunately, it’s close.

Here are some major takeaways we had from Tuesday’s practice:

Absent Players

Once again, former starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu was absent from the portion of practice that media members were allowed to watch on Tuesday afternoon. Aumavae-Laulu was not seen on Monday afternoon at practice either, but was accounted for last week.

Media members also were not able to see OL Kanen Rossi, nor was DT Maceal Afaese accounted for.

Minor Injuries

A couple of notes on this front…

Freshman OL Michael Wooten was not sporting a boot while walking into practice, and appeared to be taking normal reps in stretching exercises. I was unable to tell if he participated in offensive line blocking drills.

Defensive back Darren Barkins was sporting a club wrap on his left hand. Tuesday was the first day that I noticed this, which was a consensus opinion among a few media members. He appeared to still be going through many of the other drills with fellow skill position players.

Cracking Pads

In one of the last drills that media members were able to see, Lanning called for a “Hitch Tackle Drill.” In this exercise, wide receivers lined up out wide and ran a short 5-yard hitch route while a safety pursued them over the top. After getting the ball from a QB, the WR would try to advance upfield while the safety broke them down and cracked pads.

The first few reps were as follows:

WR Troy Franklin vs. S Bennett Williams

WR Chase Cota vs. S Trikweze Bridges

WR Seven McGee vs. S Jamal Hill

It was a nice look into the start of what will likely be an exciting contact period in the days and weeks to come.

OL vs. DL Work

While the WRs and DBs were working on the hitch tackle drill, offensive linemen and defensive linemen were on the other field working on tag-team blocking. In this, guards and tackles would team up to double-team a defensive lineman. The offensive duos were as follows:

RT Dawson Jaramillo and RG Steven Jones

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson and C Alex Forsyth

RG Dave Iuli and C Ryan Walk

LG Marcus Harper and LT Josh Conerly

Scouts in the Building

Once again, there was a contingent of NFL scouts present at Oregon’s practice. Representatives from the following teams were present:

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders

New England Patriots

Kick Return Communication

The Ducks went through their normal special teams drills, but rather than working on onside kick recovery, we got a look at the deep-backs working on communication on kick returns. While the ball was kicked to one of the players in the endzone, all of the players around him would call out whether he should stay for a touchback or bring the ball out into the field of play. The deep-backs were primarily as follows:

Seven McGee

Noah Whittington

Byron Cardwell

Christian Gonzalez

Bucky Irving

Sean Dollars

