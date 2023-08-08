Fall Ball Takeaways: Phil Knight and Rob Mullens watch on as Ducks add speedy WR to roster

The Oregon Ducks have been underway in the 2023 college football season for a week now, but Tuesday afternoon was the first time that media members were allowed to watch for the first 20 minutes of the session.

With a whole host of new players coming to town since spring ball ended, this offered a chance to see some of the new freshmen on the roster, and a handful of transfers that committed to the Ducks since the spring game. There was one addition to the roster on Tuesday that came as a surprise, with Oregon adding one of the fastest men in all of college athletics as a walk-on.

With a chance to talk to head coach Dan Lanning, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and wide receiver Kyler Kasper later this afternoon following the practice, we will have more coming out this evening about the Ducks’ continuation of fall camp. For now, though, here are the biggest takeaways from the fifth practice of the season.

Micah Williams

Until today, true freshman CB Rodrick Pleasant could claim that he was the fastest player on Oregon’s roster, with a 100m time of 10.13 seconds in high school.

That claim is no longer valid, with the Ducks adding Olympic sprinter Micah Williams to the roster. Williams was added as a walk-on WR. He currently holds the Oregon 100m record at 9.91 seconds, and is undoubtedly one of the fastest men in collegiate athletics.

We will see going forward how much Williams actually plays, but regardless of the time he sees on the field, his speed will certainly stand out in practice.

Off-Season Bulk

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen these players since spring, obviously. Whether it was media day, or watching them come out of practice each day, we’ve got a sense of who has put on some weight and changed their bodies this offseason.

However, when you get to see them in full pads and actually moving on the practice field, it puts them in a new light.

There were a few players that really stood out on Tuesday in that sense. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has but on a lot of weight this offseason and looks huge as a linebacker. The same can be said for freshman defensive back Cole Martin, who looks like he added at least 10 pounds of muscle and is now a physically capable safety. Brandon Dorlus added 10-15 pounds of muscle, according to DL coach Tony Tuioti, and sophomore WR Justius Lowe looked stout on the field as well, which is notable since he was one of the skinnier players on the roster a year ago.

Special Teams Rotations

As always, we got to see a lot of special teams work during the time when media was allowed in practice. Both the rotation for punt return and kick return has grown since the spring. Here’s how they both broke down, in order:

Punt Return

Kris Hutson

Gary Bryant Jr.

Troy Franklin

Nikko Reed

Micah Williams

Tez Johnson

Kick Return

Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington

Jordan James

Jayden Limar

Rodrick Pleasant

Cole Martin

It will be interesting to see as the fall camp goes along if those groups get whittled down at all, or if they remain as robust.

Pressure Punt

It’s clear that there is still an open competition at the punter position, and the coaching staff is working to foster that. At the end of the special teams period, Dan Lanning called out for a “pressure punt” while yelling over the loudspeaker to P Luke Dunne that “all eyes are on you.”

Both Dunne and P Ross James went through a couple of kicks each while the team focused in on them. Lanning has said repeatedly since landing in Eugene that he wants to ramp up the pressure as much as he can in practice so that the players know what to expect going forward in game situations.

Memphis Drill

After breaking into the next set of drills, the offensive linemen and defensive linemen lined up in what is called the Memphis Drill, where a pair of OL try to block a pair of DL across from them. Here is how the groups were split out:

RG Steven Jones/RT Ajani Cornelius

vs.

DE Brandon Dorlus/DT Keyon Ware-Hudson

C Jackson Powers-Johnson/RG Charlie Pickard

vs.

NT Taki Taimani/DT Ben Roberts

LG Nishad Strother/LT Josh Conerly

vs.

DT Casey Rogers/EDGE Jordan Burch

LG Junior Angilau/LT Kawika Rogers

vs.

DT My’Keil Gardner/DE Johnny Bowens

RG Bryce Boulton/RT Faoope Laloulu

vs.

DT Ben Roberts/EDGE Jordan Burch

