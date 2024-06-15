Falkner trying to find its groove

PONTOTOC – The Falkner Eagles are trying to take a big step forward. It starts with finding a groove.

The team got closer to that on Thursday in summer league action. Though its first game was a 32-30 loss to Houston, it was one where coach Austin Hopper felt the Eagles showed a lot of effort.

“That’s the one thing about this team is that I don’t really have to question the effort or anything,” he said. “We hung in there real good.”

A big part of finding that groove involves playing better defense. Last season, the Eagles allowed 57.8 points per game.

“We don’t have much size, so we’re going to have to get into flexing,” Hopper said. “We’re going to have to get steals. We’re going to have to put pressure on people. We’re going to have to take charges.”

Offensively, the Eagles bring their top seven scorers back from last season, including Chris Nunley (20 points per game) and Elijah Mauney (17.5 ppg). For Nunley, having that familiarity makes building chemistry much easier.

“We’re doing pretty good during the summer,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing, working hard, keeping the ball in our hands, pushing it down the court when we have to, scoring when we need to, less turnovers.”

A potential X-factor for Falkner could be Nunley's brother. Malakhi, a sophomore, got lots of court time last season and is ready for an increased role.

“He is the one that, I think, is really doing what coaches are asking from him and trying to step up,” Hopper said. “Because he knows and everybody else knows that he’s needed in a bigger way this upcoming season.”

Hopper still feels the Eagles have some work to do to get where they want to be, but throughout the summer, there have been moments where he’s seen great things.

“I think that comes from the simple fact that they really have played a lot of basketball together, and we’ve got to keep seeing that this summer,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not all about wins and losses in the summer, but we’re really competitive and they always want to win.”

Falkner is coming off an 11-18 season in which it finished third in Region 2-1A and lost in the first round of the state tournament.