Falcons wrap up Training Camp Week 1
The first week of Atlanta Falcons' training camp is in the books. Here's a recap of what you may have missed.
The first week of Atlanta Falcons' training camp is in the books. Here's a recap of what you may have missed.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The deal furthers the team's commitment to building around and attempting to retain Shohei Ohtani.
Switzerland won Group A ahead of Norway after Norway's big win over the Philippines.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
The 22-year-old pulled up during a drill early in Sunday's training camp practice.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”
That's great in training camp, when the record is 0-0 and emotion is counted like an asset in the win column. Of course, that can change quickly once the regular season kicks in.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
Next up, the USWNT plays Portugal. Here's how to tune into the game on streaming, cable or VPN.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
Terence Crawford’s ninth-round TKO victory Saturday over Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight title before 19,980 fortunate fans at T-Mobile Arena ranks among the greatest performances in a huge fight ever.
The Dodgers have added multiple pitchers via trades in recent days. Will it be enough to bolster a struggling staff?
Now that's how you end a fight.
Crawford is now the owner of all four titles, IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO, in a second weight class, the first time the feat has been accomplished in the four-belt era.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
The Angels' outfielder was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.