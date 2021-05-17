Falcons WR Russell Gage changes number to 14

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced that wide receiver Russell Gage will be wearing the No. 14 this season. Since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2018, Gage has worn the No. 83 — his college number at LSU.

Russell Gage will be wearing a new number this upcoming season. 👀https://t.co/ZTUQcLXZhn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 17, 2021

The No. 14 was previously made popular among fans by former Falcons receiver Justin Hardy from 2015 to 2019. This number was then occupied by Chris Rowland, who saw no snaps at receiver in 2020 but 16 in total on special teams. Rowland, who is still with the team, has opted to wear the No. 12 instead this year

Gage looks to build upon his formidable 2020 campaign and hopes to see a bigger role in Atlanta’s offense under first-year head coach Arthur Smith. Gage posted 72 catches for 786 receiving yards (11 yards per reception) and four touchdowns last season.

