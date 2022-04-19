Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed tender

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
After losing Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons were able to retain wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who signed his right-of-refusal tender on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Zaccheaus, 24, originally signed in Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2019. Last season, had a career-high 31 catches for 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The right-of-refusal tender is worth $2.433 million, so it’s not like Zaccheaus is breaking the bank this season.

The Falcons have already signed free-agent wide receivers Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate. Even with these signings, though, the team could still select a wide receiver early in the upcoming NFL draft.

