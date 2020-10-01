Falcons WR Julio Jones, CB Kendall Sheffield practicing Thursday

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons could get several starters back for their prime-time matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

As the team takes the field for Thursday’s practice, WR Julio Jones, LB Foye Oluokun, WR Russell Gage and CB Kendall Sheffield are suiting up, as reported by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.


Sheffield is expected to start this week in what will be his first game action of the season. Atlanta needs all the help it can get in the secondary and the former fourth-round pick out of Ohio State is a welcome addition.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is “fired up” to get Sheffield back.


The team has activated CB Jordan Miller from his suspension, which should also help add some depth behind Oliver and Sheffield. Darqueze Dennard has been placed on injured reserve, so look for Miller and Blidi Wreh-Wilson to each see time at the nickel back spot.

