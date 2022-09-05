Falcons WR Drake London returns to practice Monday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

On the Falcons’ opening drive of the preseason, rookie wide receiver Drake London caught a 24-yard pass before leaving the game with a knee injury. London then missed Atlanta’s final two preseason games, but he returned to the practice field on Monday, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

London, who the Falcons selected with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, should start in Week 1 if healthy. The former USC star missed the final four games of his college career with an ankle injury.

