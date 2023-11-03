Falcons WR Drake London misses 3rd straight practice

The Atlanta Falcons will likely be without their top wide receiver when they take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Drake London has been out since Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans due to a groin injury.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, London missed his third straight practice on Friday, making it unlikely he will play in Week 9. We’ll have to wait until the team releases its final injury report but it doesn’t look good for the second-year wideout.

Don’t see WR Drake London at Falcons open to the media practice Friday. He hasn’t been out here all week with a groin injury. Find out later what that might mean for Sunday. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 3, 2023

Not having London would be a big loss for Atlanta as quarterback Taylor Heinicke is set to make his first start of the season. London leads the team with 37 catches for 438 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Look for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to have a big day if London is out Sunday. Check back for the team’s final Week 9 injury report on Friday afternoon.

