Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss second game this season with 'personal matter'

Calvin Ridley is out for Week 8, and again it apparently has nothing to do with an injury.

The Atlanta Falcons released their game-day inactives, and Ridley's name was a surprise addition. He's going to miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with what's being deemed a "personal matter."

This is the second game this season Ridley has missed with such a designation. He did not make the trip to London and sat out the team's Week 5 win over the New York Jets there.

Calvin Ridley will miss another game for the Atlanta Falcons due to a personal matter. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ridley chose not to explain his absence last time around, calling it a "personal matter."

He added last week, "For me personally, it shouldn't matter because – mind your business. But in today's world, yeah, I do (understand why people are curious why).

"To me, I don't think it should. If I say it's personal, it's personal."

Following Atlanta's bye in Week 6, Ridley returned to the lineup last week in the win over the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes (on 10 targets) for 26 yards and a touchdown.

In his five starts this season, Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. His 9.1-yard receiving average would be a career low.

The Falcons will have Cordarrelle Patterson, Tajae Shape, Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage, Christian Blake and Frank Darby active against the Panthers.