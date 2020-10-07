Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, DE Takk McKinley back on field Wednesday

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons have to try and focus on the final 12 games of the season after going 0-4 through the first quarter. As Wednesday’s practice kicks off, it looks like the team could be getting a few starters back this week.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that DE Takk McKinley, FS Ricardo Allen and SS Keanu Neal were all seen warming up for practice:


According to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, WR Calvin Ridley was spotted as well, along with kicker Younghoe Koo. Although, there was no sign of Julio Jones.



Check back following Wednesday’s practice to see the Falcons’ first injury report of the week.

Related

Falcons vs. Packers: Best images from Week 4 matchup

10 takeaways from the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Packers

Falcons currently on track to land top-3 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Report: Falcons head coach Dan Quinn unlikely to be fired today

20 potential candidates to be Falcons' next head coach