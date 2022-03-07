Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We can likely rule out Calvin Ridley as a potential trade target for the New England Patriots this offseason.

The NFL announced Monday the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been suspended indefinitely -- at least for the 2022 NFL season -- for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 campaign.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," The Falcons organization wrote in a statement. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

You can read the NFL's full statement below, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Ridley can apply for reinstatement to the league starting on Feb. 15, 2023. He also has a right to appeal the suspension.

Ridley stepped away from football five games into the 2021 season to address mental health issues. The NFL's statement says the 27-year-old bet on games while he was away from the team.