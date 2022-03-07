Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended 1 year for betting on NFL games

Breaking News:

NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The NFL is suspending Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for one season for betting on games during in 2021.

In a memo from the league released on Monday, Ridley was reportedly caught in November after he’d already been placed on the non-football injury list.

Ridley, 27, was entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and potentially on the verge of being traded prior to his suspension. The Falcons were made aware of the report, releasing the following comment Monday afternoon.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

