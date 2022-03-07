Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended 1 year for betting on NFL games

The NFL is suspending Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for one season for betting on games during in 2021.

In a memo from the league released on Monday, Ridley was reportedly caught in November after he’d already been placed on the non-football injury list.

Here is the full release from the NFL on Calvin Ridley: https://t.co/VgLXUE0bDb pic.twitter.com/HR6YOjd2J0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

Ridley, 27, was entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and potentially on the verge of being traded prior to his suspension. The Falcons were made aware of the report, releasing the following comment Monday afternoon.

