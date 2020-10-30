Falcons WR Calvin Ridley ruled out for game vs. Panthers

After leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, the Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the remainder of their Week 8 matchup against the Panthers, team reporter Kelsey Conway reported.
— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) October 30, 2020
Atlanta leads Carolina, 16-14 in the third quarter of Thursday’s game.
