Falcons WR Calvin Ridley ruled out for game vs. Panthers

Matt Urben

After leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, the Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the remainder of their Week 8 matchup against the Panthers, team reporter Kelsey Conway reported.


Atlanta leads Carolina, 16-14 in the third quarter of Thursday’s game.

Related

Calvin Ridley questionable to return with ankle injury

Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan scrambles for 13-yard TD

Falcons Highlights: Julio Jones fakes out Panthers defender

Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield questionable to return vs. Panthers

11 EDGE options for Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft