Falcons WR Calvin Ridley reportedly will miss London game with personal matter

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly will be without one of their best playmakers in Sunday's "home" game against the New York Jets in London.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected to miss the game while dealing with a personal matter, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Falcons' WR Calvin Ridley is not making the trip to London due to a personal matter and he is out for Sunday's game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

Ridley, 26, leads the team in catches (27) and receiving yards (255) and has one TD grab this season. He was not at Thursday's practice, according to various reports.

BetMGM currently lists the Falcons as 3-point favorites over the Jets, with a total of 45.5 expected points. Fantasy managers with Ridley on their roster will need to make their lineup changes early; this game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Falcons were already shorthanded at receiver prior to this news. Russell Gage suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 and has missed the two games since, with Olamide Zaccheaus taking his place. Gage also was not at practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout game in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football team, with five catches for 82 yards and three TDs, along with six rushes for 34 yards. In a hybrid role this season, Patterson ranks second on the team in catches (18) and receiving yards (235) and leads Atlanta with four receiving TDs. He also has added 27 rushes for 119 yards and the team's lone rushing TD of the season.

But the lack of WR depth is concerning. The other three wideouts on the roster — Christian Blake, Tajae Sharpe and Frank Darby — have combined for five catches for 37 yards. The Falcons also have three wideouts on their practice squad.

There's also the hope that rookie tight end Kyle Pitts can step up. The No. 4 overall pick has 15 catches for 189 yards on 26 targets but has yet to reach the end zone. Last week, he hauled in only four of the nine passes thrown his way for 50 yards.

As Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee wrote, we already don't send our best teams to the NFL's International Series. Now the 1-3 Falcons must try to beat the Jets without one of their best playmakers.