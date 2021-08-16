Falcons WR Calvin Ridley makes NFL Network’s Top 100

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Calvin Ridley in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, they didn’t need a No. 1 wide receiver. Despite the presence of Julio Jones, though, Ridley made an impact right away as a deep-threat, scoring 17 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

In year three, the former Alabama star took his game to new heights, posting 90 catches, 1,394 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. While he has yet to make his first Pro Bowl, Ridley made his first appearance on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players countdown, coming in at No. 65.

Calvin Ridley makes his #NFLTop100 debut at #️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CQDcLlqdxR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 15, 2021

90 catches, 1394 yards, and 9 TD in 2020. @AtlantaFalcons WR @CalvinRidley1 makes his debut on the #NFLTop100 at 65! pic.twitter.com/ax2HPykjL2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2021

Ridley definitely made an impression on his peers in 2020. The fourth-year receiver had an offseason surgery on his foot but has participated in training camp with very little restriction thus far.

Atlanta picked up Ridley’s fifth-year option, but he’s in line for a long-term extension now that Julio Jones is out of the picture. Don’t be surprised to see Ridley ascend to elite status as the Falcons’ No. 1 option in 2021.

