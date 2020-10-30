Falcons WR Calvin Ridley limps to locker room, ruled out with ankle injury

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was healthy for the first seven games of the season and having a tremendous season.

It was tough to see him limping off to the locker room with a foot injury in the first half on Thursday night.

Ridley made a nice catch over the middle in the second quarter and nothing looked unusual when he was brought down. But Ridley grabbed at his foot and stayed down. He was down for a while holding his foot and eventually came off the field and limped to the locker room.

The Falcons officially called it an ankle injury and said he was questionable to return. Then at halftime they ruled Ridley out for the rest of the game, which isn’t a great sign.

Prayers up to Calvin Ridley, who limped off to the locker room after injuring his foot on this play 🙏🏽 #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/0v1k2QdM1M — Brendan Duggan (@SidelineDuggs) October 30, 2020

In a season that hasn’t had many highlights for the 1-6 Falcons, Ridley was one. He had 40 catches for 615 yards and six touchdowns before Thursday night, as the former first-round pick seemed headed for his first Pro Bowl.

Hopefully for Ridley, the injury doesn’t put a stop to that possibility.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) of the Atlanta Falcons suffered a foot injury against the Panthers. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

