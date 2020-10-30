Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s foot injury not believed to be serious

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a foot injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ridley’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, saying X-rays last night came back negative.


Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones stepped up big in Ridley’s absenece, grabbing seven catches for 137 receiving yards on Thursday night.

We’ll keep an eye on Ridley’s injury status, but Atlanta has a nice long week to recover after last night’s win over Carolina.

