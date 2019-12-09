Falcons WR Calvin Ridley announces he's out for remainder of season

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an abdominal injury in the team’s 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Ridley announced the injury means his season is over.

‘I’m out for the rest of the season’

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley announced via Instagram that he's out for the rest of the season. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The second-year Falcon posted a series of photos to his Instagram account on Monday with a caption revealing the news.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes. I am doing well, unfortunately I’m out for the rest of the season, but I’ll be back next year ...Small thing to a Giant! #RiseUp”

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the news when he met with media Monday afternoon.

Ridley had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the game against Carolina.

The 26th pick in the 2018 draft, Ridley had 63 catches for 866 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 13 games this year (10 starts). He had already topped his yardage total from his rookie season and was a catch away from tying his mark from last year.

