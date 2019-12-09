Falcons WR Calvin Ridley announces he's out for remainder of season
On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an abdominal injury in the team’s 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.
On Monday, Ridley announced the injury means his season is over.
‘I’m out for the rest of the season’
The second-year Falcon posted a series of photos to his Instagram account on Monday with a caption revealing the news.
“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes. I am doing well, unfortunately I’m out for the rest of the season, but I’ll be back next year ...Small thing to a Giant! #RiseUp”
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the news when he met with media Monday afternoon.
Ridley had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the game against Carolina.
The 26th pick in the 2018 draft, Ridley had 63 catches for 866 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 13 games this year (10 starts). He had already topped his yardage total from his rookie season and was a catch away from tying his mark from last year.
More from Yahoo Sports: