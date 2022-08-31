Will the Falcons have the worst record in the NFL this year?
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her best bet for the NFC South this coming season
Here's a look at the starting and backup quarterbacks for every team in 2022 as the regular season nears.
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon for a visit Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network.
Hoping to find a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Sony Michel on Wednesday. Michel, a first-round pick by New England in 2018, was with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason, but was released in the final round of roster cuts on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived second-year running back Larry Rountree III.
After adding quarterback Kellen Mond by claiming him off waivers from the Vikings, the Browns needed to make a corresponding move to place him on the 53-man roster. Cleveland announced the team has released veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell. The Browns signed Rochell on April 20 after he’d spent a year with the Colts. He [more]
Taking the Panthers season win total to go under looks enticing but there are plenty of other opportunities to cash in fading this team at home.
Ron Rivera essentially admitted the current 53-man roster is fluid.
Drake could see early work in a depleted Ravens backfield.
The Chargers signed running back Sony Michel to bolster their depth behind Austin Ekeler. Recently released by Miami, Michel spent last season with the Rams.
The college football season will kick off with a bang in Week 1. A look at the 10 best games that will start the 2022 campaign.
Which positions on the Atlanta Falcons' current 53-man roster still need the most help?
The South Carolina athletic department announced a partnership with Everett Sports Marketing to create an in-house name, image and likeness agency.
The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed on a one-year restructured contract, making him the highest paid backup in the NFL.
When talks of continuing their relationship began between Jimmy Garoppolo's camp and San Francisco, there was one number in mind.
John Leglue has signed back with the Steelers.
After feel-good episodes for the first three weeks, the fourth Detroit Lions episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO set the stage for some hard decisions.
“That’s the litmus test in this business...That’s what separates the big boys from the rest of the pack," Howie said.
Jakobi Meyers might be Mac Jones' favorite target, but he isn't the only one you should be keeping an eye on.
