Falcons working out former Alabama WR Slade Bolden

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons signed six undrafted free agents, including three wide receivers, but the team is still looking to upgrade the position. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Falcons are working out former Ravens wide receiver Slade Bolden Tuesday.

Bolden went undrafted out of Alabama before signing with the Ravens as a free agent last season. Unfortunately for Bolden, he suffered a sports hernia and was eventually released without playing in a single game.

Former Alabama and #Ravens WR Slade Bolden is working out today for the #Falcons, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

The 5-foot-11 wideout wasn’t a huge part of the Crimson Tide offense, but he has some special teams ability, returning punts and kicks for the team in 2021.

Related

Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson to wear the No. 7 Poll Results: Fan grades for each pick in 2023 draft class Falcons sign six undrafted free agents Bijan Robinson excited to join a 'really good' Falcons offense Falcons 2023 draft class: Relative Athletic Scores Falcons post-draft starting lineup projections

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire