Falcons working out deal with DBs coach Jerry Gray, per report

The Atlanta Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator on Friday and let go of three assistant coaches shortly after. According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are working out a contract with Packers passing game coordinator Jerry Gray to join Nielsen’s staff.

The #Falcons are working on a deal with veteran defensive coach Jerry Gray to join new coordinator Ryan Nielsen, sources say. Gray, who has been with the #Packers the past three seasons as DBs coach/pass game coordinator, coached with Arthur Smith in Washington 2007-08. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2023

Gray, 60, previously worked with head coach Arthur Smith in Washington from 2007-2008, and again with the Tennessee Titans. Gray spent three years as the Titans defensive coordinator (2011-13), before serving six years as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Gray took the same position on the Packers coaching staff in 2021, and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2022.

Green Bay’s defense allowed 197 passing yards per game in 2022. For comparison, Atlanta allowed 231.9 passing yards per contest this season.

List

10 things to know about Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen

List

Twitter reacts to Falcons naming Ryan Nielsen defensive coordinator

Related

Examining Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen's coaching background Fans, players react to Falcons naming Ryan Nielsen defensive coordinator Cam Jordan is 'happy-ish' about Falcons poaching Ryan Nielsen Falcons release three coaches from defensive staff

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire