Falcons worked out veteran WR John Brown

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon, and according to the NFL’s transaction wire, the team also worked out wide receiver John Brown.

Brown, 31, has played for three teams over his seven-year NFL career. After being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2014 draft, he had over 1,000 yards in his second season. Brown was a solid third option for a number of years with elite deep speed. Then in 2019, he posted his second 1,000-yard season with the Buffalo Bills.

The former Pittsburgh State wideout has racked up 320 catches for 4,748 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns, while averaging 14.8 yards per catch since 2014.

