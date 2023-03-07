Falcons won’t purse Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, per report

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Atlanta Falcons won’t be pursuing him this offseason, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson, 26, has passed for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, while rushing for another 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground during his five seasons with the Ravens. The former Louisville star won the league MVP award in just his second year in Baltimore.

The Falcons tried to trade to Deshaun Watson last season when they still had Matt Ryan on the roster, so many assumed the team would be in the market for Jackson once the Ravens tagged him.

