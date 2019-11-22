Falcons without Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper

The Falcons are going to try to extend an actual winning streak without two of their top offensive performers.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Both missed last week’s win against the Panthers, Freeman with a foot problem, and Hooper with a knee injury.

Defensive end Takk McKinley is questionable with a shoulder injury. He’s been part of a rejuvenated pass rush, which had seven sacks in the first eight games but 11 in the last two.