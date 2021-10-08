Falcons wired for sound: Arthur Smith mic’d up during Week 4 loss

Even when a team shows up and plays good football, there’s no guarantee it will translate into a win. As Atlanta Falcons fans know all too well, it is very much possible to play better than the opposing team and still lose. While the stakes weren’t quite as high in Week 4, Atlanta blew a game it had no business losing.

There was plenty of blame to go around, but if not for a miraculous play from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke where he somehow avoided a sack, broke away and heaved a prayer into the end zone that was caught for a touchdown, the Falcons would likely be sitting pretty at 2-2 entering this weekend’s matchup against the New York Jets in London.

Before you completely turn your attention to rookie Zach Wilson and the Jets, though, check out this mic’d up segment showing head coach Arthur Smith up close on the sidelines during the team’s Week 4 loss to Washington. Watch below as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

Go inside the game with our head coach.



Arthur Smith was mic'd up against Washington 🎙 pic.twitter.com/hcm3Tdy4YA — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 7, 2021

