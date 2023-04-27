Falcons Wire pre-draft predictions for Round 1

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick as Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft is set to begin, but there’s little consensus among analysts as to what the team will do. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who rarely shows his hand before the draft, said the team is open to trading up or down.

Could this all just be a smokescreen, or is Atlanta seriously looking to pull off a draft-day trade? We will find out when Round 1 kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and NFL Network.

Here’s our Falcons Wire staff predictions for the team’s first-round selection.

Deen Worley prediction: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Even though there’s been speculation that the Texans won’t select a quarterback at pick No. 2, I’m not buying it. I don’t predict any major surprises in the top five, but that could change when we get to the 6-10 range.

Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson seems like a good fit here based on talent, need and positional value. While Atlanta did sign Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in free agency, Wilson is a good long-term option with more versatility than some of the other edge prospects in this draft class.

I also don’t see the team drafting a running back at pick No. 8, regardless of how tempting Bijan Robinson may be. The Falcons could be in a situation where it comes down to Georgia’s Jalen Carter or Wilson. Ultimately, I think Wilson gets the nod.

Matt Urben prediction: Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Wilson would make total sense, but I have a feeling Skoronski will be the pick for Atlanta if the team stays at No. 8. The Northwestern offensive lineman isn’t the sexy selection, however, the Falcons have drafted skill position players in each of the last two drafts and there’s one glaring need along what is an otherwise strong offensive line.

Skoronski has the kind of versatility to start at left guard as a rookie and potentially move to left tackle down the line. Pro Football Focus lists Skoronski as the No. 5 overall prospect on their big board, so it’s not like the Falcons would be reaching for a need. Cornerback and edge rusher are both options here as well. Still, I think Skoronski fits what Atlanta is looking for in a top-10 pick.

Story continues

Falcons Final Pre-draft Poll

[polldaddy poll=12189820]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire