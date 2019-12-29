Falcons win in OT, Jameis Winston gets 30-30

The Buccaneers made history, or at least Jameis Winston did.

The Falcons came back for a 28-22 win in overtime, as Winston threw a pick-six on the first play of overtime to lose and set a dubious mark.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones did the honors, intercepting the pass and streaking 27 yards for the touchdown and the win that helped them finish 7-9. But the bigger story was on the other side.

Winston’s final pick was his 30th of the season, making him the first quarterback in league history with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

He finished the year with 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, heading into free agency with a mix of the big good and the big bad they might not be able to refuse.

The Bucs finished 7-9 as well, marking their 12th straight year without a playoff berth.

The Falcons had previously announced that coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff would return next season, and were clearly trying to have some fun. Backup tackle Ty Sambrailo catching a 35-yard touchdown pass, the longest offensive score in league history by a player weighing more than 300 pounds.