Falcons wideout Scotty Miller thanks Bucs during media

Scotty Miller, talking to Falcons reporters today after signing with Atlanta: "I'm really forever grateful that the Bucs took a chance on me, selected me in the sixth round. It's never been easy, as a sixth-round pick, you're not guaranteed anything, so I had to grind it out." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 30, 2023

New Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller may be moving on from Tampa Bay, but he still had nice things to say about the organization.

Miller spoke to Atlanta media after the Falcons officially announced his signing on Thursday, and he spoke highly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. As reported by Greg Auman of FOX Sports, Miller said that he was grateful for the opportunity that Tampa Bay gave him after selecting him in the sixth round, which the team did in the 2019 NFL draft. Miller played college football at Bowling Green, and the team drafted him with the pick it received from trading Desean Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miller certainly did “grind it out” as he told media, as he found a place among the Bucs’ wide receiving corps in 2020. He’s most known for his catch right before time expired in the first half of the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He saw less playing time in Tampa Bay after that, though, and he only managed 185 yards in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire