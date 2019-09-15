Falcons get wideout Russell Gage back

The Falcons lost wide receiver Russell Gage to a concussion last week, but he’s ready to go tonight.

Gage was listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Eagles, but is not among the inactives for the Falcons.

The Falcons listed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, running back Brian Hill, cornerback Jordan Miller, running back Qadree Ollison, tackle John Wetzel, tackle Matt Gono, and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat as inactive for the games.

The Eagles deactivated quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, guard Nate Herbig, tackle Jordan Mailata, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, and defensive end Daeshon Hall.

That means Josh McCown will continue to serve as Carson Wentz‘s backup.