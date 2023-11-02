Falcons were willing to extend Montez Sweat’s contract, per report

The Atlanta Falcons were in the mix to acquire defensive lineman Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, but they were outbid by the Chicago Bears. While both teams reportedly offered second-round picks for Sweat, the Bears’ pick was more valuable due to their 2-6 record.

Many questioned why the Bears would make such a move when they aren’t close to contending this season. Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick whose contract is set to expire this offseason. Over his first five NFL seasons, he’s recorded 120 solo tackles, 35.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Falcons fans were disappointed to miss out on Sweat, and that was before they learned that the defensive lineman wanted to come to Atlanta.

Atlanta was "place of interest' for Sweat

Montez Sweat, who is from Georgia, says Atlanta was "a place of interest" ahead of the trade deadline. His agent told him the Falcons were in discussions of trading for him. "Obviously they wanted me. Here they wanted me more so this is where I am." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 1, 2023

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Sweat had a desire to return to Atlanta and called it “a place of interest.” The Bears obviously outbid the Falcons, who were looking for help after losing Grady Jarrett to a torn ACL.

Were Falcons willing to extend Sweat?

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chicago was willing to offer more in the trade, but Atlanta was reportedly willing to sign Sweat to an extension, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

No colossal losers here, but I’ll point to a pair of teams in the NFC South. Atlanta had its sights set on Sweat, but Washington went with Chicago’s offer. That left the Falcons without much-needed pass-rush help. And my understanding is Atlanta was willing to extend Sweat’s contract as part of the deal and that Sweat wanted to go to Atlanta, where he has family. All of that fell through. Coming out of this with former Eagle Kentavius Street for a late-round pick swap is anticlimactic. — ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

Falcons Twitter reacts to missing out on Sweat

He's gonna leave in the off season and go to atlanta anyway https://t.co/5Ox9TgATid — frank grimes (@frankgrimemusic) November 1, 2023

😂😂😂 Montez don’t wanna be there https://t.co/52KJWljAPz — Atlanta Falcons (4-4) (@DirtyBirdz_11) November 1, 2023

He 100% wants to be in ATL right now lmao https://t.co/mTiUyT48Dt — Tom G (@touchdowntomgbn) November 1, 2023

That man does not want to be in Chicago at all.. https://t.co/SdtQsnRCCS — Carrie (@carrielynnxox) November 1, 2023

LOL. Falcons getting sweat next offseason and get to keep their draft capital 😭😭😭🙏. https://t.co/ZCJyPvi8L4 — CageFighter (@cagefighter_) November 1, 2023

The Bears paying a second rounder for a guy on an expiring contract who doesn’t wanna be there is crazy 😭 See you in 2024, @_sweat9. Falcons want you, legend https://t.co/Y8h3KapjHL — Connor G. (@Connor_Grott) November 1, 2023

I really don’t wanna read too much into all this, but the more I read from his press conference, the more it sounds like he really didn’t wanna be here. lol https://t.co/y1RBExEQa7 pic.twitter.com/lGEHclk1k2 — Eli Morales (@EliMoSports) November 2, 2023

Montez absolutely doesn’t wanna be there😭 (Falcon in 2024🔜) https://t.co/0F3SaMnlVC — Football Films (@FootballFilmsYT) November 1, 2023

[lawrence-related id=125105,125124,125100,125033,124626]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire