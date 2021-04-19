Falcons will be well represented at Trey Lance’s second Pro Day

The Jaguars appear locked in on Trevor Lawrence and the Jets on Zach Wilson. The 49ers will go with a quarterback. The only question is: Does San Francisco select Mac Jones or Justin Fields?

Either way, the Falcons will have the choice of two quarterbacks or any other player at any other position with the fourth choice.

Atlanta will send a full allotment of three scouts to quarterback Trey Lance‘s second Pro Day at North Dakota State on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is unknown who the personnel are or whether they include General Manager Terry Fontenot and/or coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons had three personnel attend Lance’s first Pro Day.

The team did the same at Justin Fields’ two Pro Days at Ohio State.

The Falcons could choose to trade down, and they have received calls about the fourth choice, Pelissero adds. Atlanta currently has nine choices in the 2021 draft.

Fontenot said last week the Falcons are excited about starting quarterback Matt Ryan but have to evaluate the quarterback prospects with an eye on the future. Ryan, who turns 36 next month, completed 65 percent of his passes for 4,581 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

