Falcons well aware of Super Bowl LI references during game vs. Cowboys

The Falcons were well aware of Pats SB references in Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Falcons will never live Super Bowl LI down. So, they might as well lean into it.

The Falcons got off to a very slow start against the Cowboys in Week 10 and at one point trailed Dallas 28-3 late in the second quarter. Patriots fans will be quick to tell you that was the same deficit New England faced against Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2017, before mounting the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Ironically, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator is Dan Quinn, who was the head coach for that Falcons collapse. So, the tweets came pouring in Sunday when the score moved to 28-3.

Dan Quinn's new team has a 28-3 lead on Dan Quinn's old team. Google it. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 14, 2021

So Dan Quinn and Dallas are holding a 28-3 lead over Atlanta. … pic.twitter.com/dRF88HzNKs — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons are down 28-3 — br_betting (@br_betting) November 14, 2021

Them boys were really up 28-3 pic.twitter.com/GFcP2PXQ9p — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 14, 2021

The Falcons saw all of those tweets, apparently, and decided to get out in front of the jokes.

Yeah, yeah. We know. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 14, 2021

Acknowledgment is an important step in the healing process.

Atlanta didn't follow in New England's footsteps, though. Quite the opposite, in fact: Dallas scored on a blocked punt return to take a 36-3 lead into halftime.

The Falcons will have to face their past more directly next week when they play the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football."