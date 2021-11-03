Breaking News:

Falcons Week 9 injury report: Russell Gage limited Wednesday

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons are heading to New Orleans this weekend for an NFC South showdown against the Saints. At Wednesday’s practice, there was no sign of defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was out and his status remains up in the air for Sunday’s NFC South matchup, while Russell Gage was a limited participant on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first injury report of Week 9.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calvin Ridley

Personal

DNP

Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

DNP

Russell Gage

Ankle

LP

