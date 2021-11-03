Falcons Week 9 injury report: Russell Gage limited Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons are heading to New Orleans this weekend for an NFC South showdown against the Saints. At Wednesday’s practice, there was no sign of defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was out and his status remains up in the air for Sunday’s NFC South matchup, while Russell Gage was a limited participant on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first injury report of Week 9.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Calvin Ridley
Personal
DNP
Jonathan Bullard
Concussion
DNP
Russell Gage
Ankle
LP
Related
Falcons practice updates: Bullard out, Ridley's status unclear
Falcons players, fans react to Braves winning World Series
Falcons sign two LBs to roster, WR Marvin Hall to practice squad
Falcons snap counts and notes: Breaking down Week 8 vs. Panthers