Falcons Week 9 injury report: Gage in, Ridley out vs. Saints

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints aren’t exactly strangers, but the two rivals have both undergone some pretty big changes since the last time they played. Sunday’s NFC South matchup will be the first since Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired, and the first since Arthur Smith took over as head coach of the Falcons.

On Friday, Atlanta wrapped up its final practice of the week, ruling out wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard for this weekend’s game. Take a look at the team’s full Week 9 injury report below.

Week 9 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calvin Ridley

Personal

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

DNP

DNP

FP

Out

Russell Gage

Groin

LP

FP

FP

13 storylines to follow in Week 9

Falcons draft order

PItts gets PFF recognition

Should team sign DeSean Jackson?

Arthur Smith on importance of winning line of scrimmage

Roster updates

1

1

Recommended Stories