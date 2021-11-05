Falcons Week 9 injury report: Gage in, Ridley out vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints aren’t exactly strangers, but the two rivals have both undergone some pretty big changes since the last time they played. Sunday’s NFC South matchup will be the first since Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired, and the first since Arthur Smith took over as head coach of the Falcons.

On Friday, Atlanta wrapped up its final practice of the week, ruling out wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard for this weekend’s game. Take a look at the team’s full Week 9 injury report below.

Week 9 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calvin Ridley Personal DNP DNP DNP Out Jonathan Bullard Concussion DNP DNP FP Out Russell Gage Groin LP FP FP

13 storylines to follow in Week 9

Here are 13 storylines to follow entering this weekend’s NFC South showdown in New Orleans. https://t.co/jaYKvTQLqc — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 5, 2021

Falcons draft order

The Atlanta Falcons’ two-game winning streak came to an end after Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/bE8JZQv7vI — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 5, 2021

PItts gets PFF recognition

After seven games, Kyle Pitts leads Atlanta in catches (33), receiving yards (484), and yards per reception (14.7). https://t.co/Gf9oj0rJHt — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 5, 2021

Should team sign DeSean Jackson?

After clearing waivers, veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is free to sign with any team. https://t.co/HGaEl1vwup — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 4, 2021

Arthur Smith on importance of winning line of scrimmage

“The game doesn’t change,” said Smith. “You have to win the line of scrimmage.” https://t.co/yRk3NDFPno — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 4, 2021

Roster updates

Atlanta Falcons tracker: Updated 53-man roster and practice squad https://t.co/OK0vXCqLRA — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 3, 2021

