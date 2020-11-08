Falcons Week 9 inactives list: Calvin Ridley out Sunday

The Falcons have listed their inactives for today’s game against the visiting Denver Broncos. Seven players, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler, won’t be suiting up in Week 9.
Check out the full inactives list below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Calvin Ridley WILL NOT play today.
Our inactives for #DENvsATL 👇 pic.twitter.com/QLnFhcP1oU
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020
